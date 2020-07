Video: Congress extends olive branch to Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan stalemate continues

Amid the ongoing political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that the party has decided to give a second chance to Pilot by asking him to attend Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday. Watch the video for latest update