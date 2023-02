videoDetails

Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia to appear virtually before court due to security reasons

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will protest across the country against the arrest of Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the Liquor Scam Case, will be produced in the court today at 3 pm.