Watch: Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted by Jaish-ul-Adl from Chabahar and given to ISI

Even as India awaits the ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is currently in Pakistani prison, government sources have revealed sensational details about how he was abducted. As per sources, Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped and moved to Pakistan by armed groups. Pakistan's ISI used proxy group Jaish al Adl for conspiring to kidnap Jadhav.