Watch: Politics over Rafale's shastra puja by Rajanth Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress for criticising Defence Minister Rajanth Singh for performing Rafale shastra puja (worship of weapons) during the handover ceremony of the fighter jet in France on Tuesday. Shah said that the Defence Minister performed the puja as per Indian traditions and Congress should think over what needs to be criticised and what not. Watch this video to know more.