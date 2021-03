West Bengal Elections: Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination papers from Nandigram on Friday. Union Minister Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty are also expected to be present along with Adhikari, who was has been the aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.