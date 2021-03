West Bengal: Mamta Banerjee to hold a rally in Kolkata at 1 pm on the occasion of Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a rally in Kolkata at 1 pm. The rally will be held from College Street in Kolkata to Dornia Chowk. Actually, voting for the assembly elections is due in Bengal from 27th March.