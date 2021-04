West Bengal: Police officer's statement on violence in Cooch Behar

Violent clashes have been reported from several places in the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal, with 4 people dead as a result of firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, Bengal. The district SP's statement has come on the violence in Cooch Behar, he said, adding that a person's health worsened after which a rumor spread that CISF personnel had done something wrong with the person. The villagers attacked the CISF jawans.