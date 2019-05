West Bengal violence: BJP leader Mukul Roy's car vandalised

In yet another case of violence in tension-gripped West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dum Dum Samik Bhattacharya was attacked in Nagerbazar, North 24 Parganas district, late on Thursday night. His vehicle was completely vandalised and Bhattacharya claimed that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres.