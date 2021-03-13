What are the necessary steps taken by India so far for population control?

Today, the population is becoming a problem not for any one country but for the whole world. Like other countries of the world, population control is becoming a serious issue in India. PM Modi had raised the issue of population explosion in 2019 from Red Fort. According to the United Nations report, India will overtake China by 2027 in terms of population. Population and climate change are interconnected, now the question is what are the necessary steps taken by India for population control so far.