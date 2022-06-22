NewsVideos

What did Sanjay Raut say on Eknath Shinde?

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, a big statement of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has come to the fore. Describing Eknath Shinde as a friend, he has said that we are constantly talking to him and there is no difference between us.

|Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
