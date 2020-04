What is the status after 10 days of coronavirus in India? Watch the video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message on Friday appreciated the discipline and patience shown by 130 crore Indians and said you are not alone in this fight against coronavirus COVID-19. He further asked Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch, mobile flash for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm to dispel coronavirus COVID-19 darkness. Now, What is the status after 10 days of coronavirus in India. To know more, watch the video