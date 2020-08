Whatever happened with Patna SP in Mumbai in Sushant case is not right: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that whatever happened with Patna SP in Mumbai in Sushant case is not right. Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, was quarantined. Bihar police allege that this has been done deliberately by the BMC to not let the investigation get completed.