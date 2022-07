Who is behind the murder of BJP leader in Karnataka?

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha district secretary Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district leading to tensions; this incident of murder is being linked to 'Sir Tan Se Juda'.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

