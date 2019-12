WION Dispatch: Citizenship Amendment Bill is not violation of Article 14, says Amit Shah

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was discussed in Rajya Sabha today. Responding to the debate over the controversial Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the legislation should have been brought 50 years ago. He added that this is not a violation of Article 14. This comes under 'reasonable classification' as there are 6 religious groups that are listed.