WION Global Summit: The Changing Face of Media & Entertainment

Roland Schatz, founder and CEO of Media Tenor International, Nayla Al Khaja, UAE’s first female director and producer and Vicky Kapur, executive editor of Khaleej Times participated in a panel discussion on "The Changing Face of Media & Entertainment" at WION's Global Summit in Dubai on Wednesday evening. The panel was moderated by journalist and author Riz Khan.