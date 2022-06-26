World looks at India as resource, world wants to study India: Director, IIM Indore

IIM Director,Indore Himanshu Rai talks about the methods of online and offline education in the post-pandemic world at the EduFuture Excellence Awards in Delhi. He said that the world is looking at India as a resource, India is becoming a global hub.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

IIM Director,Indore Himanshu Rai talks about the methods of online and offline education in the post-pandemic world at the EduFuture Excellence Awards in Delhi. He said that the world is looking at India as a resource, India is becoming a global hub.