Would like to thank people of Amethi, Wayanad for giving me all the love: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. After filing the nominations, Gandhi spoke to mediapersons and said, “I filed my nomination papers just now. And before coming here, I filed my nomination from Wayanad. So, first of all I would like to thank people of Amethi and Wayanad for giving me all the love and blessings.”