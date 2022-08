Yamuna water level reaches near danger mark in Delhi

The water level of Yamuna has started rising rapidly in Delhi. The water level has reached very close to the danger mark and due to this the risk of flooding in low-lying areas is also increasing.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

