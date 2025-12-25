videoDetails

Zee Archive: “My Lord, Never Grant Me Such Great Heights…” — Atal Ji’s Poem On Essence Of Life

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was famous for conveying profound messages through his poetry. In one such poem, he explained the essence of life to every individual. He said in the poem: “What matters is that along with height, a mountain must also have breadth, so that a person does not stand like a bare stump. One should mingle with others, take someone along, walk alongside someone, and learn to forget oneself. The earth does not need dwarfs; it needs people of great stature. My Lord, never grant me such great heights that I am unable to embrace others. Never grant me such coldness.”