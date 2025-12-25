videoDetails

Zee Archive: The 1979 Incident That Broke Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a man with a poet’s heart, but one incident deeply hurt him as well. Recalling that episode himself, he said, “This goes back to the days when the Janata Party split in 1979 and we had to separate from it. We broke our oath at Rajghat. At that time, we were in no position to even show our faces anywhere. It was then that I wrote this poem. What greater irony can there be for a poet than to refuse to sing poetry?" This was the time when he wrote 'Geet Nahi Gata Hun Main' poem.