Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2999845https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/zee-archive-the-1979-incident-that-broke-atal-bihari-vajpayee-2999845.html
NewsVideosZee Archive: The 1979 Incident That Broke Atal Bihari Vajpayee
videoDetails

Zee Archive: The 1979 Incident That Broke Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a man with a poet’s heart, but one incident deeply hurt him as well. Recalling that episode himself, he said, “This goes back to the days when the Janata Party split in 1979 and we had to separate from it. We broke our oath at Rajghat. At that time, we were in no position to even show our faces anywhere. It was then that I wrote this poem. What greater irony can there be for a poet than to refuse to sing poetry?" This was the time when he wrote 'Geet Nahi Gata Hun Main' poem.

All Videos

Zee Archive: When Did Atal Ji Write His First Poem?
Play Icon04:32
 Zee Archive: When Did Atal Ji Write His First Poem?
Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
Play Icon04:32
Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
Play Icon04:47
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Play Icon05:32
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
Play Icon03:03
 Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?

Trending Videos

Zee Archive: When Did Atal Ji Write His First Poem?
play icon4:32
Zee Archive: When Did Atal Ji Write His First Poem?
Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
play icon4:32
Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
play icon4:47
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
play icon5:32
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
play icon3:3
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?