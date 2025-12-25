Advertisement
Zee Archive: When Atal Ji Warned The Nation With A Poem On Kashmir
Zee Archive: When Atal Ji Warned The Nation With A Poem On Kashmir

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Referring to the beginning of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, “I had the opportunity to visit Srinagar at that time. Winter was approaching. There was no terrorism then, but I could sense its footsteps. Electoral malpractice had taken place. Pakistan was nowhere in the picture at that time, but later it took advantage of the situation and created a crisis for us. At that time, I was torn over whether I should write a poem about it or not. But what could I do—I could not remain silent either. So I wrote the poem: 'न मैं चुप हूं न गाता हूं. सवेरा है लेकिन पूर्व दिशा में घिर रहे बादल, रुई से धुंधलके में नील के पत्थर पड़े घायल.'

