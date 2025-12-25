videoDetails

Zee Archive: When Did Atal Ji Write His First Poem?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Atal ji says, “At that time I was studying in Class 10 and living with my family in Gwalior. My father was also a poet. Bachchan ji used to visit Gwalior as well, and his ‘pyala’ (cup) poem had become very popular. Around that time, I became associated with the RSS. It was then that I wrote my first poem: ‘Hindu body and mind, Hindu life—every vein of mine is Hindu life.’ My poetry was written in an era when the country was struggling against the British to gain independence.”