Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2999838https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/zee-archive-when-did-atal-ji-write-his-first-poem-2999838.html
NewsVideos Zee Archive: When Did Atal Ji Write His First Poem?
videoDetails

Zee Archive: When Did Atal Ji Write His First Poem?

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Atal ji says, “At that time I was studying in Class 10 and living with my family in Gwalior. My father was also a poet. Bachchan ji used to visit Gwalior as well, and his ‘pyala’ (cup) poem had become very popular. Around that time, I became associated with the RSS. It was then that I wrote my first poem: ‘Hindu body and mind, Hindu life—every vein of mine is Hindu life.’ My poetry was written in an era when the country was struggling against the British to gain independence.”

All Videos

Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
Play Icon04:32
Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
Play Icon04:47
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Play Icon05:32
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
Play Icon03:03
 Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds
Play Icon04:12
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds

Trending Videos

Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
play icon4:32
Zee Archive: How Did Hawala Scandal Change Indian Politics? Atal Bihari Vajpayee Revealed Details
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
play icon4:47
Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
play icon5:32
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
play icon3:3
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds
play icon4:12
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds