Zee Sammelan 2022: Rajnath Singh said, 'Galwan's valor makes us proud'

Defense Minister Rajnath said that India has strengthened its position everywhere. India is no longer a weak India. The chest widens with Galvan's valor. At the same time, Rajnath Singh said on the Russia-Ukraine war, only the two countries of the world between whom there will be a war will have to fight. Third country will not be involved in it. Indian children were also trapped in Ukraine. During that time PM Modi talked to the Presidents of America, Russia and Ukraine and helped in getting the students of the country out of the war zone.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:02 PM IST
