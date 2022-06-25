Zee Sammelan 2022: Sudhanshu Trivedi's Big Statement on Agnipath scheme

Zee Sammelan 2022, a special program of Zee News, was attended by Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. Sudhanshu Trivedi said in the matter of globalization-privatization, if there was no opposition at that time, all the companies in the country would have been foreign. Therefore, where it felt necessary, there was support and opposition too. Sudhanshu Trivedi also gave a statement on the Agnipath plan.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

