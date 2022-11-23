NewsVideos

Zee Top 10: Aftab goes through polygraph test

|Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:18 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 10 is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Delhi Murder: 4 members of a family stabbed to death in Palam
2:50
Delhi Murder: 4 members of a family stabbed to death in Palam
Shraddha Murder Case: Will polygraphy test expose Aftab?
3:31
Shraddha Murder Case: Will polygraphy test expose Aftab?
Assam: 6 killed in firing on Assam-Meghalaya border
3:25
Assam: 6 killed in firing on Assam-Meghalaya border
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab made a big confession in the court
4:22
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab made a big confession in the court
The biggest 'testimony' in the Shraddha murder case on Zee News
4:22
The biggest 'testimony' in the Shraddha murder case on Zee News

Trending Videos

2:50
Delhi Murder: 4 members of a family stabbed to death in Palam
3:31
Shraddha Murder Case: Will polygraphy test expose Aftab?
3:25
Assam: 6 killed in firing on Assam-Meghalaya border
4:22
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab made a big confession in the court
4:22
The biggest 'testimony' in the Shraddha murder case on Zee News
top 10 news on zee,top 10 news zee news today,zee news top 10,top 10 news today,non stop 10 news,nonstop 10,zee news 10 khabar,Top 10,zee top 10 news,Top 10 news,Zee Top 10,zee news top 10 news,zee top 10 today,zee top 10 news today,zee top 10 news hindi,news 10 zee,top 10 news of today in hindi,news 10,top 10news,zee top news,Hindi News,Speed News,Aftab,Shraddha Murder case,mehrauli kand,