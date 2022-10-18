NewsVideos

COVID-19: India records 1,542 new cases, 1,919 recoveries

|Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
India reported 1,542 new cases of COVID-19, 1,919 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 26,449. Total number of tests done during the previous day 2,27,207.

All Videos

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema bags first Ballon d'Or trophy
Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema bags first Ballon d'Or trophy
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
11:0
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
Kerala: Kottayam Police launches ‘Alco Scan Van’ to test drunk drivers on spot
Kerala: Kottayam Police launches ‘Alco Scan Van’ to test drunk drivers on spot
IRCTC scam case: Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi
IRCTC scam case: Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
15:13
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’

Trending Videos

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema bags first Ballon d'Or trophy
11:0
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
Kerala: Kottayam Police launches ‘Alco Scan Van’ to test drunk drivers on spot
IRCTC scam case: Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi
15:13
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’