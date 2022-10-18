NewsVideos

Dhanteras Shopping 2022 Do not buy these inauspicious things will also change the luck into bad luck

Oct 18, 2022
Dhanteras festival is celebrated on the Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month and after this Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya. This year Dhanteras is celebrated on 23 October and Diwali on 24 October. The day of Dhanteras is the best day of the year to get happiness and prosperity. Therefore, do not buy any such inauspicious things on this day that can turn your luck into bad luck. Buying these things on the day of Dhanteras makes Goddess Lakshmi angry.

