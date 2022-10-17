NewsVideos

Do you eat together with your family? Watch this...

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke can increase due to chronic and constant stress. A new survey from the American Heart Association has revealed that regular meal with others could be a simple solution to manage stress.Those surveyed say they are more likely (59 per cent) to make healthier food choices when eating with other people. Nearly 69 pc of survey respondents said they would feel less stressed at work if they had more time to share a meal with a co-worker.

