हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Dr. Aamir shares some interesting insights about heart diseases
|
Updated:
Sep 29, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Some simple tips from Dr. Aamir that would help you keep heart diseases away
×
All Videos
Dr. Lokesh Kumar Gupta talks about what we should do this world heart day
Dr. Vikas Chaturvedi explains why we need to put more focus on our heart
Dr. Rajesh Badani shares some practical tips and tricks for heart-care
Dr. Vijay Shekar explains what is heart-attack
Dr. Abdul Hamid Zargar explains why we need to celebrate world heart day
Trending Videos
Dr. Lokesh Kumar Gupta talks about what we should do this world heart day
Dr. Vikas Chaturvedi explains why we need to put more focus on our heart
Dr. Rajesh Badani shares some practical tips and tricks for heart-care
Dr. Vijay Shekar explains what is heart-attack
Dr. Abdul Hamid Zargar explains why we need to celebrate world heart day
Heart-Care,