NewsVideos

Dr. Ghanshyam Goyal gives tips on coping with Diabetes

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Take a note of these tips

All Videos

Deshhit : Why did Bajwa remember 1991 before retirement?
19:54
Deshhit : Why did Bajwa remember 1991 before retirement?
Dr. Pankaj Gupta wishes you a diabetes free life
Dr. Pankaj Gupta wishes you a diabetes free life
Dr. Pankaja explains some important steps to manage Diabetes
Dr. Pankaja explains some important steps to manage Diabetes
Dr. J Nagendar Reddy talks about factors resulting in Diabetes
Dr. J Nagendar Reddy talks about factors resulting in Diabetes
Dr Purvi Chawla explains how to say no to Diabetes
Dr Purvi Chawla explains how to say no to Diabetes

Trending Videos

19:54
Deshhit : Why did Bajwa remember 1991 before retirement?
Dr. Pankaj Gupta wishes you a diabetes free life
Dr. Pankaja explains some important steps to manage Diabetes
Dr. J Nagendar Reddy talks about factors resulting in Diabetes
Dr Purvi Chawla explains how to say no to Diabetes