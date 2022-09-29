NewsVideos

Dr. Upakul shares some insights about heart-attacks

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
How to stay safe with some common heart-care methods

All Videos

CBI raids in 6 states including Delhi
0:40
CBI raids in 6 states including Delhi
Dr. Akhilesh Dubey wishes everyone a happy world heart day
Dr. Akhilesh Dubey wishes everyone a happy world heart day
Dr. Kulkarni speaks about food that invites heart-diseases
Dr. Kulkarni speaks about food that invites heart-diseases
Dr Sekar talks about prevention of cardio vascular diseases
Dr Sekar talks about prevention of cardio vascular diseases
Dr. Dhiren congratulates everyone on this world heart day
Dr. Dhiren congratulates everyone on this world heart day

Trending Videos

0:40
CBI raids in 6 states including Delhi
Dr. Akhilesh Dubey wishes everyone a happy world heart day
Dr. Kulkarni speaks about food that invites heart-diseases
Dr Sekar talks about prevention of cardio vascular diseases
Dr. Dhiren congratulates everyone on this world heart day
Heart-Care,