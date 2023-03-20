NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Oral Health Day 2023: Check out interesting facts about dental hygiene one must know

|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
World Oral Health Day is a global initiative that aims at raising awareness about the importance of good oral health for all ages. The main goal of World Oral Health Day is to promote good oral hygiene habits such as brushing twice a day, flossing, and having regular dental checkups. The day also aims to increase awareness about the connection between oral health and overall health and to encourage people to adopt healthy habits to prevent oral diseases.

All Videos

Deshhit: Amritpal Singh was hatching a big conspiracy against India?
13:22
Deshhit: Amritpal Singh was hatching a big conspiracy against India?
Deshhit: CM Yogi Adityanath remembers Moosewala's father
2:6
Deshhit: CM Yogi Adityanath remembers Moosewala's father
Australian Police action on Khalistanis, picture released of 6 Khalistani supporters
0:59
Australian Police action on Khalistanis, picture released of 6 Khalistani supporters
Taal Thok Ke: TMC made a big allegation on BJP and PM Modi!
9:29
Taal Thok Ke: TMC made a big allegation on BJP and PM Modi!
Netizens in love with Kriti Sanon's Nose Job! Actresses who their look after surgeries
Netizens in love with Kriti Sanon's Nose Job! Actresses who their look after surgeries

Trending Videos

13:22
Deshhit: Amritpal Singh was hatching a big conspiracy against India?
2:6
Deshhit: CM Yogi Adityanath remembers Moosewala's father
0:59
Australian Police action on Khalistanis, picture released of 6 Khalistani supporters
9:29
Taal Thok Ke: TMC made a big allegation on BJP and PM Modi!
Netizens in love with Kriti Sanon's Nose Job! Actresses who their look after surgeries