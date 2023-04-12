NewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Can This Hatchback-Crossover Compete Against SUVs?

Apr 12, 2023
Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker of India recently unveiled its upcoming car, the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is a beefed up version of the popular Baleno premium hatchback. With its launch in sight, we got to drive the crossover in Goa. Here we bring you our exclusive and honest review of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. #MarutiSuzukiFronx #NexaFronx #Fronx You can also visit our website at: https://zeenews.india.com/ Download our mobile app: https://bit.ly/ZeeNewsApps Follow On Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeNewsEnglish/ Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrW14c9ZantMGeVxTA0lQBw Watch Live TV : https://zeenews.india.com/live-tv

