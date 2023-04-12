videoDetails

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Can This Hatchback-Crossover Compete Against SUVs?

| Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker of India recently unveiled its upcoming car, the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is a beefed up version of the popular Baleno premium hatchback. With its launch in sight, we got to drive the crossover in Goa. Here we bring you our exclusive and honest review of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. #MarutiSuzukiFronx #NexaFronx #Fronx