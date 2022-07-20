1.6L Indians have renounced their citizenship - WHY?
Given the fact that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with an exorbitant number of Indians wanting to quit their citizenship, the question is - WHY? Watch this video to understand why Indians want to escape their country and where are they escaping too?
