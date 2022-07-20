NewsVideos

1.6L Indians have renounced their citizenship - WHY?

Given the fact that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with an exorbitant number of Indians wanting to quit their citizenship, the question is - WHY? Watch this video to understand why Indians want to escape their country and where are they escaping too?

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:19 PM IST
Given the fact that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with an exorbitant number of Indians wanting to quit their citizenship, the question is - WHY? Watch this video to understand why Indians want to escape their country and where are they escaping too?

All Videos

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: The killers wanted to flee to Pakistan
11:4
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: The killers wanted to flee to Pakistan
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Bag found from slain gangsters
9:54
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Bag found from slain gangsters
Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe voted in as next president, Protests continue
Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe voted in as next president, Protests continue
Police commandos have entered the old mansion in which the gangsters were hiding and firing
13:31
 Police commandos have entered the old mansion in which the gangsters were hiding and firing
Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter Encounter: Gangster Jagroop Singh Roopa killed
27:31
Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter Encounter: Gangster Jagroop Singh Roopa killed

Trending Videos

11:4
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: The killers wanted to flee to Pakistan
9:54
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Bag found from slain gangsters
Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe voted in as next president, Protests continue
13:31
Police commandos have entered the old mansion in which the gangsters were hiding and firing
27:31
Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter Encounter: Gangster Jagroop Singh Roopa killed
News,