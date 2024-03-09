NewsVideos
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
After BJP, Congress has also announced its first list for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress has given tickets to a total of 51 candidates in the first list. Kerala Congress has given tickets to all the 14 sitting MPs.

