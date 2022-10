129 dead and 180 injured in a stampede at an Indonesian football match

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

At least 129 people were killed and 180 people sustained injuries after a crowd stampede during a riot in Indonesia's East Java province overnight, Reuters reported quoting police. A clash broke out between supporters of Javanese clubs Arema and Persebaya Surabaya after the former were defeated at the match in Malang Regency, East Java. 129 dead and 180 injured in a stampede at an Indonesian football match