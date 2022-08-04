NewsVideos

14 year old Anahat Singh is the India's youngest athlete in CWG 2022 | Zee English News

Anahat Singh is only 14 years old and has already had the honour of representing her country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She is a class 9 student from Delhi, is the Indian contingent's youngest member, having qualified for the Games after performing well in the national selection trials

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Anahat Singh is only 14 years old and has already had the honour of representing her country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She is a class 9 student from Delhi, is the Indian contingent's youngest member, having qualified for the Games after performing well in the national selection trials

All Videos

Revealed: Pakistan’s restoration of 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Lahore | Zee English News
Revealed: Pakistan’s restoration of 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Lahore | Zee English News
Breaking News: China's 'invasion plan' on Taiwan
2:45
Breaking News: China's 'invasion plan' on Taiwan
Uddhav Vs Shinde: Supreme Court hearing postponed till Monday
3:15
Uddhav Vs Shinde: Supreme Court hearing postponed till Monday
The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
1:31
The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut
4:50
ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut

Trending Videos

Revealed: Pakistan’s restoration of 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Lahore | Zee English News
2:45
Breaking News: China's 'invasion plan' on Taiwan
3:15
Uddhav Vs Shinde: Supreme Court hearing postponed till Monday
1:31
The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
4:50
ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut
India,