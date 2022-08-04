14 year old Anahat Singh is the India's youngest athlete in CWG 2022 | Zee English News
Anahat Singh is only 14 years old and has already had the honour of representing her country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She is a class 9 student from Delhi, is the Indian contingent's youngest member, having qualified for the Games after performing well in the national selection trials
