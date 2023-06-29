NewsVideos
16 year old girl molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Shahbad Dairy Case: After the Sakshi murder case, another shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. A 16-year-old minor girl was raped about two days ago. In this case, 3 accused have been arrested and 1 is still absconding. Know about the case in detail.

