17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Chaos erupts over Seelampur massacre, crowd gathers! A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur area. After which there is anger among the local Hindus.. and they are putting up posters of migration outside their homes..