Zee Archive: After Resounding 1971 Victory, Did Atal Call Indira “Durga”? Find Out What Former PM Had Replied

Zee Archive: A story about the 1971 war between India and Pakistan often comes up in discussions. It is said that after the victory in the war, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called Indira Gandhi an incarnation of Durga. Calling this claim false, Atal ji said in an interview, “In the Bangladesh war, I certainly praised Indira Gandhi’s role. She deserved that praise, but I never called her an incarnation of Durga. I have been a devotee of Durga. She subdues demons and destroys the wicked, but she never puts her own people in jail.”