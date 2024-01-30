trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715532
20-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Friend Pressured into Unnatural Sex In Delhi

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
In New Delhi, a tragic incident unfolded as a 20-year-old boy allegedly killed his friend after being coerced into unnatural sex, as reported by Delhi police. DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena disclosed that a PCR call on January 19 led the police to discover a body in an isolated area of DDA Park, Mori Gate, with severe injuries. Despite extensive investigations, including CCTV analysis and inquiries with over 100 individuals, the culprit remains unidentified. The case has been registered under IPC Section 302, and investigations continue to bring justice to the victim.

