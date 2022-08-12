NewsVideos

2022 Hyundai Tucson First Drive Review: Fabulously Family-friendly?

Priced from Rs 27.70 lakh onwards, the third-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in our market to rival a slew of SUVs, namely Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Meridian, and more. The premium SUV has been in the Indian market for more than a decade, serving the niche Hyundai customer base. Now in its third-gen avatar, if it has enough to make buyers fall for it or not, that’s what we tried to find out by spending some time with it.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
Priced from Rs 27.70 lakh onwards, the third-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in our market to rival a slew of SUVs, namely Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Meridian, and more. The premium SUV has been in the Indian market for more than a decade, serving the niche Hyundai customer base. Now in its third-gen avatar, if it has enough to make buyers fall for it or not, that’s what we tried to find out by spending some time with it.

All Videos

75 Stories of India: This is how the Indian banking system evolved over years
75 Stories of India: This is how the Indian banking system evolved over years
Hafiz Saeed Property In India: Why Hafiz is buying property in India?
6:54
Hafiz Saeed Property In India: Why Hafiz is buying property in India?
Target Killing: How will the killing of migrants stop in Jammu and Kashmir?
3:19
Target Killing: How will the killing of migrants stop in Jammu and Kashmir?
Learn tips from RJ Gagan to start the wonderful day
1:55
 Learn tips from RJ Gagan to start the wonderful day
Videsh Superfast: Threat from China, but we will not escalate the conflict - Taiwan
1:38
Videsh Superfast: Threat from China, but we will not escalate the conflict - Taiwan

Trending Videos

75 Stories of India: This is how the Indian banking system evolved over years
6:54
Hafiz Saeed Property In India: Why Hafiz is buying property in India?
3:19
Target Killing: How will the killing of migrants stop in Jammu and Kashmir?
1:55
Learn tips from RJ Gagan to start the wonderful day
1:38
Videsh Superfast: Threat from China, but we will not escalate the conflict - Taiwan
Auto,