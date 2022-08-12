2022 Hyundai Tucson First Drive Review: Fabulously Family-friendly?
Priced from Rs 27.70 lakh onwards, the third-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in our market to rival a slew of SUVs, namely Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Meridian, and more. The premium SUV has been in the Indian market for more than a decade, serving the niche Hyundai customer base. Now in its third-gen avatar, if it has enough to make buyers fall for it or not, that’s what we tried to find out by spending some time with it.
