Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept Walkthrough | Hydrogen-powered SUV

Jan 11, 2023

The Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept makes its presence at the 2023 Auto Expo. While you may think that it uses a fuel cell to locomote, the answer is a big NO! The Corolla Cross H2 Concept uses a 3-cylinder turbocharged IC engine that runs on pressurised hydrogen, which is stored in a tank stowed below the boot. Well, the combustion is achieved with the help of spark plugs, and the end product of the reaction is water. However, this is still in the development phase.