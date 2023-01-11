NewsVideos
2023 Auto Expo: Toyota Land Cruiser 2023 LC300, the most expensive Toyota car in India

Jan 11, 2023
The show-stopper from Toyota at the Auto Expo 2023 is the mammoth Land Cruiser 300, which is set to become the most expensive Toyota product to go on sale in India. The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is the flagship SUV from the Japanese marquee, and the Indian car market is set to receive it in a fully-loaded trim with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine. It means that the 3.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been given a miss by the Indian car market.

