2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
The iconic SL nameplate has made a comeback in India after a long gap of 12 years. Watch the video for the first look of 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55.

play icon10:52
play icon2:56
play icon31:56
play icon35:35
play icon15:44
