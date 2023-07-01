trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629272
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
In a horrifying incident, at least 26 people died after a bus traveling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on July 01.
