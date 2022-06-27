27th June is World MSME day: The pillars of the world economy and sustainable growth

The World MSME Day is observed annually on June 27. The United Nations General Assembly had in April 2017 designated June 27 as World MSME Day. The day serves as a reminder that small enterprises provide sustainable development goals, encourage innovation and provide a livelihood to millions.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

