3-day ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival’ organised in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
3-day ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival’ is being organised in Delhi. The Food Festival is being organised by Ministry of Tourism in partnership with different State Governments and UTs from August 18-20. The festival aimed to highlight diverse flavours and dishes in the State Bhavan to define each region of the country. People enjoyed varieties of tastes across the nation.
