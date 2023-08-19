trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650827
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
A mysterious blast near a scrap site in Kabadi Nallah, Drass town in Kargil district on August 18 in the late evening left three dead and eight injured. The injured were shifted to a sub-divisional hospital in Drass. More details are awaited.
