4 women of Telangana die after DPL surgery, strict inquiry ordered

Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director, Public Health, Telangana shared information about the unfortunate death of 4 patients after surgeries at the Ibrahimpatnam Civil Hospital. Four out of the 34 women who went underway surgery were found dead. “On August 25, in Ibrahimpatnam Civil Hospital our surgeon conducted DPL surgeries on 34 women. They were stable. In next 24-36 hours, some complained of gastric irritation and were taken to nearby hospitals. 4 died. Inquiry ordered,” he said.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
